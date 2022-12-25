MK Danny Danon of the Likud eulogized Rabbi Druckman (ZT"L) who passed away today (Sunday) at the age of 90.

"I grieve together with all the people of Israel for the death of Rabbi Chaim Druckman zt'l, laureate of the Israel Prize and one of the biggest rabbis of religious Zionism.

"Rabbi Druckman was a great Torah scholar, a great educator, and a great light for the entire Jewish people. I had the privilege of knowing him personally and admired his wisdom, modesty and pleasant manners. May his memory be for a blessing," he said.