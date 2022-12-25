The Likud confirmed this evening (Sunday) that it intends to repeal Section 7A of the Basic Law of the Knesset, which prevents racists and instigators of terrorism from running for the Knesset.

The Likud statement reads: "Section 7A of the Basic Law of the Knesset did not prevent supporters of terrorism and racists from running for the Knesset. That's why Netanyahu intends to cancel the section and at the same time introduce a new law to fight racism and terrorism that will ensure equal and effective enforcement for both Jews and Arabs.''