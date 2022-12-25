Public Security Minister Omar Barlev visited the Kafr Qassem police station and met with the police officers who were attacked over the weekend and neutralized the terrorist.

The meeting was also attended by the commander of the Sharon region, Nati Gur, the commander of the tactical division of the Border Police, Yaron Dahan, the commander of the security division of the Border Guard, Shlomi Yosef, and the commander of the Kafr Qassem station, Deputy Chief Doron Achrek.

Minister Barlev said: "We are at Hanukkah and we welcome miracles, but what happened here is not a miracle. What happened here was high professionalism, a striving to engage the enemy and courage in the face of a planned ambush, and in addition an impressive cooperation between the branches of the police. Step by step, they showed the determination of the police and their precise plans of action. It is clear to everyone that you have the full backing of the district commander, the police commissioner and myself - full backing to continue to deal in the best and most determined way with terrorism and violence."