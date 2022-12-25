Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, said today that senior prosecutors and the police betrayed the state and added that "everyone is invited to read the law book of the State of Israel and see what the punishment for treason is, and it is not prison."

"There was a malicious coup d'état here, they knew they were killing an innocent man who happened to be the prime minister elected by the people. In other words, they are canceling the democratic election," Netanyahu said in an interview with Radio Israel.