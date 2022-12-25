Following the sinking of a vessel at the Eilat Municipal Marina yesterday evening, diesel oil stains were observed in the Eilat Bay.

Inspectors from the national unit for the protection of the marine environment of the Ministry of Environmental Protection are supervising Maritime traffic in the area and monitoring the spills closely to judge the impact on the environment and prepare cleanup operations. Several tens of liters are suspected to have been leaked. A more comprehensive cleanup plan will be announced at a later point.