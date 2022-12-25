The Governor of the Bank of Israel, Prof. Amir Yaron, and the Supervisor of Banks, Yair Avidan, informed the entrepreneurs Yuval Aloni, Nir Tzuk, Mr. Alex Liberant, and Alon Shein, that the Supervision of Banks has completed the inspection process for the establishment of another new bank - Eish Yisrael Bank.

Today the governor gave the representatives of the entrepreneurs a conditional license to establish a bank and permits to control it. In addition, the governor granted a bank holding permit to Prof. Shmuel Hauser, who is expected to serve as the chairman of the new bank. The process was carried out in consultation with the licensing committee. This is the second license given to a new bank in the system within a period of three years.