The chairman of the Im Tirtzu movement, Matan Peleg, commented on the participation of the mayor of Kafr Qasem in the terrorist's funeral.

"A mayor who attends a terrorist's funeral must be deposed at that moment and thrown in jail. This is exactly why MK Hanoch Milwidsky's law, which deals with the disqualification of elected officials who incite to crime from running in local authorities, is so important. We call on all members of the Knesset to express their support for this important law. Adel Badir should be in prison"