Chairman of Shas, Aryeh Deri, condemned the participation of the mayor of Kafr Qassem, Adel Badir, in the funeral of the terrorist who carried out an attack in the city last week.

"To see and not believe! Instead of condemning terrorism committed in his city and praying for the wounded [policemen], a mayor in the State of Israel chose him to participate in the funeral of a damned terrorist who brutally ran over and shot an officer and two policemen in his city. Shame and disgrace," said Deri.