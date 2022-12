The new coalition intends to abolish the post of the Alternate Prime Minister once the new government is sworn in, Kan 11 News reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the bill that was submitted in the last few days will return the Basic Government Law to its original form - before the Likud amended it to allow for the Netanyahu-Gantz government. The bill in question was submitted by MKs Eliyahu Revivo and Yoav Kisch of the Likud in coordination and at the request of the coalition.