Noam leader Avi Maoz commented on the media coverage in recent days against him and his party.

"It hurts to take out an infection, but that is expected. We learned from the Hasmoneans that even when all the oils were defiled, there was always one small jug of pure oil left in the people of Israel. We will continue with the great mission of leading the repair of the damage of radical progressives and the establishment and deepening of the Jewish and national identity of the State of Israel."