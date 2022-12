A senior member of the Agudat Israel faction of the UTJ party told Israel National News: "Our voters expects us to start working, no one has the strength for unnecessary quarrels."

"We have no idea what the Degel Hatorah faction wants, except for false slanders and messages through journalists, they did not speak a word to us and did not say for a moment that there was a problem with the agreement. The Hasidim have a respectable council and Gafni is not wise to underestimate them."