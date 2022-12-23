The German government said on Friday it is formally suspending export credit and investment guarantees for business in Iran in the wake of authorities’ crackdown on protests, The Associated Press reported.

The Economy Ministry said it also has suspended other “economic formats,” including a dialogue on energy issues, in view of “the very serious situation in Iran”, according to the report.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)