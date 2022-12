Minister of Finance Avigdor Lieberman addressed the controversy surrounding the comedian Asi Cohen, who was removed from the stage after he told jokes about animals.

"At the end of a difficult week, I want to say, dear Asi Cohen, that these days I empathize with you a lot - there are also those who don't always understand my humor."

" But don't let the criticism move you, keep making fun and doing good to millions of Israeli citizens."