Outgoing Finance Minister, Avigdor Liberman, sharply criticized the sixth Netanyahu government that will be sworn in in a few days.

"A Taliban government in exchange for a criminal sentence," Lieberman said. "The coalition agreements as published prove one thing and that is that Netanyahu is trying to reach a plea deal at any cost and selling both the State of Israel and the Likud movement along the way."

"The main thing for him is to negotiate a plea deal with the prosecution from a position of strength. In fact, what we see in practice is not a negotiation but a blackmail campaign on the part of the Prime Minister who sacrifices all of us and our future to save himself,'' he added.