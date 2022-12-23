Israel Hayom reported this morning that as part of the agreement between the Religious Zionist Party and the Likud, at least eight billion shekels will be invested as part of a five-year plan to upgrade the road system in Judea and Samaria. The area has not seen this kind of investment for years.

It was also decided that, unlike the situation in the past, the amount will not come as a result of coalition agreements, but will be transferred from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Transportation as a designated budget.

Settlement officials, including members of the Binyamin Council led by Israel Gantz, were also involved in negotiations for the deal.