At the initiative of the World Zionist Organization, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Juan Luis Manzur - head of the cabinet of ministers of Argentina - landed in Israel this evening (Thursday).

The chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel congratulated Manzur on Argentina's victory in the World Cup and presented him with a large bouquet of flowers.

On Sunday, Manzur will arrive at Mount Herzl and Yad Vashem as the guest of the chairman of the World Zionist Organization.