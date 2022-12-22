Chairman of the Labor Party, Minister Merav Michaeli, responded to news of the emerging government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"It was possible for a person accused of crimes to appoint a tax delinquent as Minister of Health and Interior Minister, a person convicted of supporting a terrorist organization as Minister of Internal Security, and an alleged construction criminal as Minister of Housing. [Netanyahu] was able to form a government that promotes discrimination, exclusion and racism. It has already cost us and will continue doing so. We will continue to fight for democracy and Zionism in the Knesset and beyond until we are victorious," she was quoted as saying.