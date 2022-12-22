Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu this morning (Thursday) and congratulated him on his elections win and the formation of the new government.

The two leaders discussed a number of issues, chief among them the war in Ukraine. Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu told President Putin that he hopes a way will be found as soon as possible to end the war and the suffering it has caused.

Netanyahu told Putin that he is determined to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and wants to curb its attempts to establish itself militarily on Israel's northern border.