The IDF stated that tonight a planned maintenance operation was carried out on the IDF dialer system, as part of which a malfunction occurred with a resulting erroneous message sent in English.

"No reservists were called up for duty," it was reported.

The problem was dealt with during the night and its causes are being investigated.

"The reserve hotline is available to reserve personnel for any inquiries. We apologize and wish you a happy Hanukkah holiday," it said.

The IDF emphasized that there is no fear of a cyber incident.