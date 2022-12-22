The Cyber Department of the State Attorney's Office submitted an appeal against the decision of the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court to release Yusuf Albaz, the controversial Imam from Lod, from detention under electronic supervision and easing of other conditions of arrest.

The prosecutor's office said that, "Albaz served as an imam, and by virtue of his position, many people looked up to him, but he misused his power, inciting to violence through social networks during Operation Guardian of the Walls and the Ramadan riots of last year."

