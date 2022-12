MK Amichai Eliyahu of Otzma Yehudit was interviewed this morning on Galei Tzahal after Netanyahu announced that he had been able to form a government.

"We are nearing a signing, 99.999% of the way there, but we want to make sure that we reach the starting line properly. The partners believe in Netanyahu but understand that he is a politician, and politics is built on pressure," said Eliyahu.