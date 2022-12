70,000 new Olim from 95 different countries arrived in Israel this year, according to Jewish Agency data published on Thursday.

This is a 23-year record in the number of Olim arriving in Israel. Most of the new Olim came to Israel from the countries of the former Soviet Union, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. From data collected until December, 37,364 came from Russia, 14,680 from Ukraine and 1,993 from Belarus.