Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said on Wednesday that if the “red lines” of the Islamic Republic are respected, Iran is ready to take final steps to reach an agreement on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that there was an opportunity to discuss issues related to the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions with EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU coordinator for the nuclear talks Enrique Mora, during his visit to Jordan on Tuesday.