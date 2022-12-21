Military reporter Or Heller reports: The reserve soldier, Israel Caspi, is one of the leaders of the struggle against Muhammad Bakri's film "Jenin Jenin." Caspi was involved in the battle in Jenin in Operation "Defensive Shield" during the Second Intifada.

Caspi, recipient of the Medal of Distinguished Service from the Battle of the Chinese Farm, a battle against Egyptian troops in 1973 in the Yom Kippur War, met with the Chief of Staff and openly expressed his rage, "The State of Israel has abandoned the struggle of the soldiers from the battle in Jenin."