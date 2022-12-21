MK Moshe Gafni (Degel Hatorah Party) refers this evening (Wednesday) to the demand for core studies in ultra-orthodox education on the part of the secular public.

"The word core is a lie. The core is Gemara and mathematics, that's all. In some state schools, pupils don't learn all of this. In independent education, you learn specific subjects. In order to calm the secular conscience about differential budgeting, they tie it up with core subjects," Gafni said in an interview with the Kan Reshet Bet Radio.