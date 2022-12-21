MK Orit Strook from the Religious Zionist Party rejects the EU's intervention in construction in Judea and Samaria:

"If the plan continues, the actual establishment of 'Hamastan' will follow, and this will cause the entire Gush Dan region will become a Judea-and-Samaria envelope [comparable to the Gaza Envelope in southern Israel]. The last government allowed this, so we will have to deal with it. The cooperation of the European Union with the Civil Administration on this issue is illegitimate and our role is to stop it ," said Strook.

Gush Dan is also referred to as the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area and includes Bat Yam, Holon, Ramat Gan and Herzliya, among others.