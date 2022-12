The Be'er Sheva Magistrate's Court extended by five days the arrest of the suspect in the hit-and-run accident near Arad.

The driver, a 27-year-old resident of Kseifa, a Bedouin town west of Be'er Sheva, is suspected of negligence and failure to render assistance. In the serious accident, 9-year-old Hillel Meharan Merad was killed.