An indictment was recently submitted to the Ramla Magistrate's Court against Samir Abu Lebeda, a resident of Lod, the director and owner of the construction company "Lebeda Metals Ltd", who is accused of tax offenses in the amount of over a million NIS.

According to the indictment, Samir deducted input tax in the total amount of about NIS 1 million without invoices. In addition, Abu Lebeda is accused of offsetting input tax in the amount of approximately 400 thousand NIS through fictitious invoices issued for him, without the transactions detailed in them having been carried out.

In addition to these, Abu Lebeda is accused of not submitting reports on the company's income for about three years, between 2018-2016, knowing that he must submit these reports. The gross of the company's transactions ranges from NIS 1 million to NIS 3.5 million per year.