Tonight (Wednesday) during a patrol in Isfiya, police officers ordered the driver to stop his car for inspection. The driver refused and started running away from the police, while driving dangerously. After a chase, the suspect collided with a police car that blocked his path and was arrested.

In his vehicle were found 3 knives and a substance suspected to be cannabis. The driver was asked to perform a drug test, and it was discovered that he was driving under the influence of drugs. The suspect, a 27-year-old resident of Isfiya, was brought in for questioning at the Nesher station and eventually imprisoned. Today the police will ask to extend his detention at the Haifa Magistrate's Court.