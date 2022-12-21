The families several Israelis thought to be held in Gaza met this morning with Pope Francis at the Vatican as part of a visit to Rome initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

The families, accompanied by Israel's ambassador to the Vatican, Rafi Schutz, and the head of the Diaspora and Religion Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shuli Davidovitch, requested the assistance of the Pope and the Catholic Church in returning the bodies of the soldiers, the late Lt. Hadar Goldin, and the late Sgt. Oron Shaul, and the release of the detained citizens In the hands of Hamas, Avra ​​Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.

The Pope promised to work with governments and religious leaders, including Muslims, to secure their return.