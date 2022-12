A patient arrived yesterday at the clinic where the late nurse Tova Carrero was murdered and asked to buy fentanyl patches. He later pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the medical staff.

The Chairman of the Pharmacy Association Prof. Eil Schwartzberg commented "Once again we are witnessing violent behavior towards the pharmacist community, unfortunately this is not the first time that such events have occurred. It seems that there is not enough deterrence".