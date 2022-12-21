The spokesman for the Ministry of Prisoners in Gaza, Muntasar al-Naouk, commented on Defense Minister Benny Gantz's decision not to release the body of the terrorist who died of cancer.

"This is a double crime, the occupation's decision not to hand over the body of the prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid is an affront to human dignity and a violation of all human norms. This decision reflects a complete failure of the international community and human rights institutions, which are still silent and abandon the issues of our people, foremost among them the issue of the prisoners."