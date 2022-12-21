The Administration of the Investment and Development Authority in the Ministry of Economy and Industry approved an investment plan of NIS 50,000,000 for Phenicia Ltd., which will enable the expansion of the factory in Yeruham.

According to the decision, the total grant for the approved investment will be 10 million NIS in accordance with the conditions of the approval. After the completion of the plan and approval of final execution, it will be possible to approve the company an additional grant of up to 10%, in accordance with the conditions set forth in the procedure designed to strengthen factories in the Negev, Sderot and settlements surrounding Gaza.

The office states that this investment will result in an increase in sales to the extent of approximately NIS 40 million, and in the number of employees to 208.