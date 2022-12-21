Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided not to return the body of the terrorist Nasser Abu Hamid who died in the hospital, in accordance with the cabinet's decision regarding the retention of bodies for the purpose of bargaining for Israelis being held by terrorists.

"The Minister of Defense completely rejects the false claims attributing Israel's involvement in his death," he said.

"In a cabinet decision brought by the Minister of Defense two years ago, it was decided to expand the policy of not returning a terrorist's body, even if they were not officially related to Hamas."