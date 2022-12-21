17 years after the brutal murder and rape of the girl Ma'ayan Sapir, on Tuesday the parole committee rejected the further request of the murderer, who was only 16 years old at the time, to reduce the life sentence he was sentenced to. This was reported this morning (Wednesday) on Reshet Bet.

Uziam Sapir, Maayan's father, who strongly opposed the life sentence, responded to the rejection: "I am 73 years old and it is very difficult for me. Perhaps he will receive a presidential pardon in the future."