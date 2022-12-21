A sensitive tender for contracting with a law firm in Greece was published on the website of the Ministry of Justice and was deleted after Yisrael Hayom contacted the ministry.

According to Yisrael Hayom, this is a tender for contracting with a law firm in Greece, in the amount of 350,000 euros for two years. According to the details published on the Procurement Administration website, it is for an office in Greece and the contract is for two years from 12/1/22 to 12/1/24. It is also stated in the details of the contract that the exemption from the tender was given on the basis of a "special relationship of trust" with that office.

Only after being contacted did the officials at the Ministry of Justice learn that the tender was mistakenly published on the website. The sensitive material has since been deleted.