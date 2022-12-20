A 75-year-old woman has been killed in a traffic accident after a bus collided with her on the corner of Hapalmach and Hativat Hagolani Streets in Ashdod. MDA responders called to the scene were unable to save her.

MDA paramedic Yehuda Shoshana and MDA responders Eli Hoffman and Eliezer Shtissel recounted: "When we reached the scene, we found the victim lying on the ground near the back of the bus. She was unconscious and suffering from serious wounds in several parts of her body. We conducted various tests but the woman had no signs of life and there was nothing we could do other than determine her death."