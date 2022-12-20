Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman has added his voice to the chorus of criticism of the current IDF spokesman.

"Two weeks ago I was already warning that the conduct of the IDF spokesman indicated that he works for left-wing organizations," Rothman said. "When the incident occurred with the Givati soldier, everyone immediately mobilized to condemn him, and when there was a different incident that involved soldiers drawing their weapons in the face of right-wing activists, there was an entirely different reaction."

Rothman stressed that, "The IDF must be kept out of politics. The behavior of the IDF in recent days has only caused harm to IDF soldiers and damaged the image of the IDF as the army of the people."