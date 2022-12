According to Israel's meteorological service, tomorrow may see flash flooding in parts of the Judean Desert and the South.

Israel's Nature and Parks Authority has issued a warning noting the prohibition of entering riverbeds either on foot or in a vehicle at such times; in order to avoid life-threatening situations, one must wait until the water level drops. Furthermore, no one should approach the banks of a fast-flowing river due to the possibility that the bank may crumble and drop away.