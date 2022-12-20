At half-past-one this afternoon, hundreds of people who live in Haifa and the city's environs, along with local employees, are expected to turn out for a large demonstration opposite Haifa's City Hall. This is the opening demonstration in what is planned to be a wave of such demonstrations across the country, organized by the Histadrut (Trades Union Congress) protesting the price of food and demanding that the government take emergency action to bring prices down.

Protesters, accompanied by Histadrut representatives from the Haifa area as well as other union officials, will be carrying placards on which are written, "Enough! The minimum wage isn't enough to cover minimal needs," as well as, "Enough! We're fed up with paying the price," and, "Enough! Pensions must be increased."