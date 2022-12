Outgoing Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked is currently in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, visiting Rabbi Chaim Druckman who is still in the hospital's intensive care unit, despite a slight upturn in his condition.

Shaked is accompanied by Prof. Sigal Saviri.

Shaked wished Rabbi Druckman, "Happy Hanukkah," and gave him a blessing that he merit to light the eighth candle of the festival, adding that, "The Jewish People needs you."