In a number of joint operations, IDF soldiers, Shabak operatives, and Border Police officers arrested four wanted men overnight in Judea and Samaria.

During an operation in Jenin, security forces were attacked with gunfire and explosives. In Anata, forces located a weapon and ammunition. In Bayt Sira, a Carl-Gustav rifle was confiscated. In Zaviya, forces found 10,550 shekels suspected of being designated to finance terrorist operations.