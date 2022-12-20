Responding to a letter by rabbis of the Torat Ha'Aretz Hatovah organization, in which they express themselves against girls serving in the IDF due to their being subject to sexual harrassment in the army, the Tenuat Ne'emanei Torah v'Avodah insisted that such harassment happens "everywhere."

"Sexual abuse unfortunately occurs everywhere, in academia, in schools, in youth groups," they wrote, alleging that, "the figures relating to abuse to boys in separate-gender settings (both religious and haredi) are higher on average than those relating to society in general.

"Most of the rabbis who signed there know that sexual abuse is also committed by senior rabbis and within communities, but no one would dream of suggesting that women should not be part of religious communities," they continued. "The way to deal with this phenomenon of abuse is not by calling on women not to serve [in the IDF], just as shutting down separate-gender schools is not the way to stop the abuse of boys. Rather, the way is via preventing abuse and educating people to be aware and to protect themselves."