Fatah spokesman Mandar al-Haik has accused Israel of being guilty of the hospital death of a convicted terrorist, Nasser Abu Hamid, who had been in prison due to his security-related offenses.

"The death of the prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid is due to deliberate medical negligence," Al-Haik said, adding that Israel has a policy of killing prisoners behind bars and that the government should accept responsibility for its crimes.