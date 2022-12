The auditor of the Likud party, Shai Galili, has sent a letter to party head Netanyahu asking to be notified of the source of funding for the polygraph tests administered to select individuals working with the Prime Minister-designate, in advance of appointments being made to the future Prime Minister's Office.

Galili also requested clarification from Netanyahu and noted that if it emerges that the testing was paid for with party funds, he will see this as improper use of those funds.