Today: Clear to partially cloudy with a slight drop in temperatures.

Tonight: Partially cloudy, with localized rain showers towards morning and the possibility of occasional thunderstorms along the coastal region.

Tomorrow: Partially cloudy to overcast. Intermittent rainfall from the north to the northern Negev, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms. From the afternoon hours, there is a likelihood of flash floods in the Judean Desert as well as in the Dead Sea region. Temperatures to drop still further to around the seasonal average.