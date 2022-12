Outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, interviewed this morning on Reshet Bet, asserted that none of Netanyahu's future coalition partners trust him.

"I never saw such a display of lack of trust between coalition partners," he said. "Just look at what's going on in Netanyahu's own office. Everything's up in the air.

"All the demands to legislate everything in advance and even set budgets is only because nobody believes in Netanyahu's promises," he added.