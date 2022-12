Nasser Naji, a security prisoner and one of the founders of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, died at Shamir Hospital from a terminal illness, Channel 12 News reported.

In recent times there has been a Palestinian Arab campaign calling to release him due to his illness and threats that if he dies in prison, riots will break out. On Monday, Israel allowed Naji's mother to visit him in hospital in Israel as he was reported to be taking his last breaths.