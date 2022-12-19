MK Orit Strock of Religious Zionism party attacked the European Union following the disclosure of its plan to encourage Palestinian takeover of Area C.

"Massive investment by the European Union in a subversive plan to establish a Palestinian state contrary to the agreements and contrary to the law, and even worse, in cooperation with Israel's Civil Administration."

"This dangerous farce must stop, and it will stop: this is exactly what the elections were about, and we do not intend to give up the right and duty to protect all parts of our country against a hostile takeover," she said.

