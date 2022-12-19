Chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, responded to the special committee's approval of a discussion on a law which would increase the powers of the Minister of National Security in its initial reading.

"I thank the chairman of the committee, MK Ofir Katz, for the in-depth and thorough discussion he conducted as well as my friend, MK Yoav Kish, who led the legislative process on behalf of the coalition."

"The road to passing the law is still long, but with God's help we will get it done in the coming days," he was quoted as saying.